Automatic Generation Control Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, OSI & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Automatic Generation Control Market Insights In 2021 : [108 Pages Report] automatic generation control (AGC) is a system for adjusting the power output of multiple generators at different power plants, in response to changes in the load. Since a power grid requires that generation and load closely balance moment by moment, frequent adjustments to the output of generators are necessary.

The rise in integration of power resources will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in this market. Realizing the need to reduce GHG emissions, countries around the globe have started reducing their dependency on fossil fuel and started focusing on cleaner fuel sources such as nuclear and renewable energy. This addition of new resources will make electrical grids more complex and multidimensional. And as a result, companies will start using power control systems such as AGC which help in ensuring the stability of power grids.

Leading key players of Automatic Generation Control Market are ABB, GE-Alstom Grid, OSI, Siemens, ANDRITZ, DEIF, ENERCON, Hitachi, Maverick Technologies, Regal-Beloit

Turbine-Governor Control (TGC), Load-Frequency Control (LFC)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automatic Generation Control market is the incresing use of Automatic Generation Control in Hydropower Plant, Thermal Power Plant and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automatic Generation Control market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

