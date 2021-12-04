Adventure Motorcycles Market Emerging Technologies In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (BMW Group, Honda Motor, KTM & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Adventure Motorcycles Market Insights In 2021 : [149 Pages Report] Adventure motorcycles are motorcycles that ride reasonably well on paved roads and also on non-paved roads. This motorcycle needs to have a strong frame and sub-frame to be able to carry a passenger and/or travel gear. This motorcycle will need a reasonable tank size, commensurate to its fuel consumption so you ride some 200 miles before needing a refuel. This motorcycle needs to be reasonably reliable, requiring limited maintenance and be easily serviceable. More suspension, beefier frames, crash bars, larger tank sizes, mean that in general adventure bikes will be heavier than a non-adventure version of a similar motorcycle.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing popularity of long-distance touring and experiential traveling. The growth of the adventure motorcycles market is based on the growing popularity of long-distance touring. It has been observed that adventure motorcycles are better equipped with amenities required for long-distance touring. Most riders in this segment are aged between 50-54 years, followed by 45-49 years and 55-59 years. These motorcycles are expensive averaging a price more than $20,000, with clothing and gear adding another $3,000. Hence, younger riders may find it difficult to afford. However, the adoption rate of adventure motorcycles has rapidly increased as they fulfill most of the rider’s requirement in long-distance touring as well as on asphalt.

In 2020, the global Adventure Motorcycles market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Adventure Motorcycles market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Adventure Motorcycles Market are BMW Group, Honda Motor, KTM, Yamaha, Aprilia, Benelli Q.J., Ducati Motor Holding, Kawasaki Motors, Suzuki Motor, Triumph Motorcycles

The opportunities for Adventure Motorcycles in recent future is the global demand for Adventure Motorcycles Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Adventure Motorcycles Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

500cc-1,000cc, Above 1,000cc

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Adventure Motorcycles market is the incresing use of Adventure Motorcycles in Off-Road, Street and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Adventure Motorcycles market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

