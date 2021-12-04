Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Insights In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Arkema, BASF, DowDuPont & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Insights In 2021 : [135 Pages Report] Acrylic acid derivatives are important raw materials for the manufacture of a wide variety of industrial and consumer products. In the theme of sustainability, more economical methods that utilize cheaper and less toxic feedstock are urgently needed. Clean pathways can be realized through the direct functionalization of CO2, which plays a dual role of reducing the CO2 emission rate and producing chemicals with added value. Because ethylene is one of the most abundant industrial feedstocks, manufacturing acrylic acid and acrylates directly from CO2 and ethylene becomes both scientifically fascinating and industrially relevant. As a dream reaction in catalysis and CO2 utilization, this challenging transformation has drawn close attention for nearly 40 years. With continuous efforts from both academia and industry, scientists are getting close to realizing an effective catalytic system. This review covers critical discoveries and discusses possible future directions in this area.

The report segments the market by derivative (acrylic esters- methyl, ethyl, butyl, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, polymers–acrylic elastomers, superabsorbent polymers, WTP), and application (surface coatings, adhesives & sealants, textile, detergents, plastic additives, diapers & training pants, adult incontinence, water treatment, and others),

Leading key players of Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market are Arkema, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical, NIPPON SHOKUBAI

The opportunities for Acrylic Acid Derivatives in recent future is the global demand for Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Acrylic Esters, Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Acrylic Acid Derivatives market is the incresing use of Acrylic Acid Derivatives in Surface Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Plastic Additives, Detergents, Textiles, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Acrylic Acid Derivatives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

