Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Insights In 2021 : [153 Pages Report] Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) or ethylene glycol is one of the important commercially available glycol. It is produced industrially from ethylene or ethylene oxide. In this process of manufacturing MEG two co-products are obtained, diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG).

It is an important raw material for the number of industrial applications including manufacturing of polyester fiber, fabrics and polyethylene terephthalate used to manufacture bottles. Other industrial uses comprise of being used as a coolant, heat transfer agents, antifreeze and also as a hydrate inhibitor in gas pipelines.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market.

In 2020, the global Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market size was USD 20230 million and it is expected to reach USD 25290 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market are Akzo Nobel, BASF, Dow, Huntsman International, LyondellBasell, Shell, Chemtex Speciality, SABIC, Lotte Chemical, MEGlobal, Formosa Plastics Group (FPG), Reliance Industries, India Glycols, INEOS, GELSENCHEM, Sinopec, Nippon Shokubai, Petro Rabigh, Nan Ya Plastics

The opportunities for Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) in recent future is the global demand for Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Gas Based, Naphtha Based, Coal Based, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market is the incresing use of Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) in Polyester Fibre, PET Bottle & Films, Antifreeze and Coolants, Chemical Intermediates, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

