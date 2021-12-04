Industrial Cyber Security Market Emerging Technologies In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (IBM (US), Honeywell (US), ABB (Switzerland) & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Industrial Cyber Security Market Insights In 2021 : [105 Pages Report] Industrial cyber security solutions are designed to protect industrial environments from cyber threats at all stages. Industrial cyber security is a highly growing and dynamic area of concern. It includes industrial control systems, the software and hardware solutions, and network security. These cyber security solutions are designed for the secured operation of machines and plants in industries.

Today, cyber-attacks are more sophisticated and targeted, resulting in financial and reputation loss. It has become easy for hackers to monetize their attacks using zero-day malware. Traditional cyber security solutions such as intrusion detection solutions and firewalls are unable to provide adequate protection for industrial control systems. The increase in number of cyber-attacks on industrial facilities has resulted in their impairment, led to disruption of production, compromised their safety, and damaged equipment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Cyber Security Market

The global Industrial Cyber Security market size is projected to reach USD 19220 million by 2027, from USD 12000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Industrial Cyber Security Market are IBM (US), Honeywell (US), ABB (Switzerland), Cisco (US), Schneider (France), Rockwell (US), Dell (US), McAfee (US), Symantec (US), Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

The opportunities for Industrial Cyber Security in recent future is the global demand for Industrial Cyber Security Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Industrial Cyber Security Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Industrial Cyber Security market is the incresing use of Industrial Cyber Security in Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical and Manufacturing, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Industrial Cyber Security market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

