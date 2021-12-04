Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Analysis In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Halliburton, Schlumberger, Sulzer & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Insights In 2021 : [132 Pages Report] Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

North America is the largest producer of Progressing Cavity Pumps, with a market share about 35%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Halliburton, Schlumberger, Sulzer, Seepex and General Electric (Baker Hughes) are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 35% combined market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market

In 2020, the global Progressing Cavity Pumps market size was USD 1006.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 1353.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Progressing Cavity Pumps Market are Halliburton, Schlumberger, Sulzer, Seepex, General Electric (Baker Hughes), Netzsch, Weatherford, Borets, PCM, CIRCOR (Colfax Fluid Handling), ITT Bornemann, THE VERDER, Csf, JOHSTADT, Pumpenfabrik Wangen, Nova rotors, VARISCO, BELLIN, Sydex

The opportunities for Progressing Cavity Pumps in recent future is the global demand for Progressing Cavity Pumps Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Dosing Pump, Flanged Pump, Hopper Pump, Food Grade, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Progressing Cavity Pumps market is the incresing use of Progressing Cavity Pumps in Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater Management, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Progressing Cavity Pumps market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

