Car Carrier Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Miller Industries, CIMC, Boydstun & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Car Carrier Market Insights In 2021 : [125 Pages Report] A car carrier, known variously as a car-carrying trailer, car hauler, auto transport trailer, etc., is a type of trailer or semi-trailer designed to efficiently transport vehicles via truck. Modern car carrier trailers can be open or enclosed. Most commercial trailers have built-in ramps for loading and off-loading cars, as well as power hydraulics to raise and lower ramps for stand-alone accessibility.

North America is the largest producer of Car Carrier, with a market share about 40%. It was followed by Europe with 30%. Miller Industries, CIMC, Boydstun, Cottrell and Kässbohrer are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 40% combined market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Car Carrier Market

In 2020, the global Car Carrier market size was USD 724.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 823.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Car Carrier Market are Miller Industries, CIMC, Boydstun, Cottrell, Kässbohrer, Dongfeng Trucks, MAN, Landoll, Kentucky Trailers, Delavan, Wally-Mo Trailer, Infinity Trailer

Car Carrier Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Open-Air Car Carrier, Enclosed Car Carrier

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Car Carrier market is the incresing use of Car Carrier in Automobile Sales Servicshop 4S, Terminals, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Car Carrier market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

