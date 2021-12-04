Dripline Market Growth In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (NaanDanJain Irrigation, Toro, Rain Bird & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Dripline Market Insights In 2021 : [111 Pages Report] Dripline is a form of irrigation that saves water and fertilizer by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of many different plants, either onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone, through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. It is done through narrow tubes that deliver water directly to the base of the plant. It is chosen instead of surface irrigation for various reasons, often including concern about minimizing evaporation.

China is the largest producer of Dripline, with a market share nearly 50%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. Netafim, NaanDanJain Irrigation, Toro, Gansu Dayu Jieshui and Rivulis Irrigation are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had more than 55% combined market share.

In 2020, the global Dripline market size was USD 2373.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 3405.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Dripline Market are NaanDanJain Irrigation, Toro, Rain Bird, Dayu Water Group Co., Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation, Netafim

Dripline Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

PC Dripline, Non-PC Dripline

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Dripline market is the incresing use of Dripline in Farms, Commercial Greenhouses, Residential Gardeners, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Dripline market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

