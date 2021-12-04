Meso-Erythritol Market Emerging Technologies In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Cargill, Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Meso-Erythritol Market Insights In 2021 : [110 Pages Report] Meso-Erythritol (C4H10O4; CAS NO. 149-32-6; Erythritol; Phycitol; Erythrit; Phycite) is a four-carbon sugar that is found in algae, fungi, and lichens. It is twice as sweet as sucrose and can be used as a coronary vasodilator.

Erythritol occurs widely in nature and has been found to occur naturally in several foods including wine, sake, beer, water melon, pear, grape and soy sauce. Evidence indicates that erythritol also exists endogenously in the tissues and body fluids of humans and animals. Erythritol is absorbed from the proximal intestine by passive diffusion in a manner similar to that of many low molecular weight organic molecules which do not have associated active transport systems, the rate of absorption being related to their molecular size; erythritol, a 4-carbon molecule, passes through the intestinal membranes at a faster rate than larger molecules such as mannitol or glucose. In diabetics, erythritol also has been shown to be rapidly absorbed and excreted unchanged in the urine. Following absorption, ingested erythritol is rapidly distributed throughout the body and has been reported to occur in hepatocytes, pancreatic cells, and vascular smooth muscle cells. Erythritol also has been reported to cross the human placenta and to pass slowly from the plasma into the brain and cerebrospinal fluid.

Japan is the largest producer of Meso-Erythritol, with a market share about 35%, followed by North America and China, etc. Cargill, Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had about 85% combined market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Meso-Erythritol Market

In 2020, the global Meso-Erythritol market size was USD 312.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 344.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.4% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Meso-Erythritol Market are Cargill, Mitsubishi, Nikken-chemical, Baolingbao Biology, Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology, Zhongshun Sci. &Tech., Futaste

20-30 Mesh, 30-60 Mesh, 60-80 Mesh, 100 Mesh, Others

