Petroleum Needle Coke Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (ConocoPhillips, Seadrift Coke, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights In 2021 : [110 Pages Report] Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

North America is the largest producer of Petroleum Needle Coke, with a market share about 40%. It was followed by Europe with 35%. ConocoPhillips, Seadrift Coke, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation and CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical are the leaders of industry, and ConocoPhillips accounted for 60% revenue market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market

In 2020, the global Petroleum Needle Coke market size was USD 615.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 708.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Petroleum Needle Coke Market are ConocoPhillips, Seadrift Coke, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

The opportunities for Petroleum Needle Coke in recent future is the global demand for Petroleum Needle Coke Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Petroleum Needle Coke Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke, Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke, Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Petroleum Needle Coke market is the incresing use of Petroleum Needle Coke in Ultra High Power Electrode, Special Carbon Materials, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Petroleum Needle Coke market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

