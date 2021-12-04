Cold Chain Logistics Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., Americold Logistics & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Cold Chain Logistics Market Insights In 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.

Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

China is the largest region of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market share more than 35%, followed by North America and Europe, etc. Of the major players, the biggest player Nichirei Logistics Group accounted for 0.89% the Global Cold Chain Logistics revenue market share, Americold Logistics and Burris Logistics accounted for 0.78% and 0.62% including respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cold Chain Logistics Market

The research report studies the Cold Chain Logistics market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

The global Cold Chain Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 742440 million by 2027, from USD 269960 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Cold Chain Logistics Scope and Segment

The global Cold Chain Logistics market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Chain Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Cold Chain Logistics Market are Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., Americold Logistics, Burris Logistics, OOCL Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, United States Cold Storage, SSI SCHAEFER, VersaCold Logistics Services, DHL, AIT, Kloosterboer, X2 Group, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, CWT Limited, Congebec Logistics, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, Frialsa Frigorificos, BioStorage Technologies (Brooks Life Sciences), JWD Group, Best Cold Chain Co.

The opportunities for Cold Chain Logistics in recent future is the global demand for Cold Chain Logistics Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Airways, Roadways, Seaways

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Cold Chain Logistics market is the incresing use of Cold Chain Logistics in Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Cold Chain Logistics market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

