Antivenom Market Share In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (CSL, Merck, BTG & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Antivenom Market Insights In 2021 : [123 Pages Report] Antivenom, also known as antivenin, venom antiserum and antivenom immunoglobulin, is a medication made from antibodies which is used to treat certain venomous bites and stings. They are only recommended if there is significant toxicity or a high risk of toxicity. The specific antivenom needed depends on the species involved. It is given by injection.

CSL is the world leading manufacturer in global Anti-Venom market with the market share of 27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Merck, BTG, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Flynn Pharma, Vins Bioproducts, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Serum Biotech and MicroPharm. These 11 companies accounted for 68% of the revenue market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 77% of market share, in terms of volume. The application of Anti-Venom in hospital and clinics take the main global shares. The polyvalent Anti-Venom takes more global revenue shares compared to the Monovalent Anti-Venom, which accounts for 67% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Antivenom Market

In 2020, the global Antivenom market size was USD 903.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 1057.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.5% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Antivenom Market are CSL, Merck, BTG, Pfizer, Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical, Rare Disease Therapeutics, Flynn Pharma, Vins Bioproducts, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Serum Biotech, MicroPharm

The opportunities for Antivenom in recent future is the global demand for Antivenom Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Antivenom Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Polyvalent antivenom, Monovalent antivenom

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Antivenom market is the incresing use of Antivenom in Non-profit Institutions, Hospitals and Clinic and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Antivenom market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

