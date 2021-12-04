Surfactant for EOR Market Size In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Stepan, Nalco Champion, BASF & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Surfactant for EOR Market Insights In 2021 : [128 Pages Report] The concept of recovering oil by surfactant flooding dates back to 1929 when De Groot was granted a patent claiming water-soluble surfactants as an aid to improve oil recovery. Currently, surfactant flooding boosts oil production by lowering interfacial tension, increasing oil mobility thus allowing better displacement of the oil by injected water. Surfactant EOR improves the wetability of porous rocks allowing water to flow through them faster displacing more oil.

North America is the largest region of Surfactant for EOR, with a share more than 45%, followed by Europe and South America, etc. Stepan, Nalco Champion, BASF, Baker Hughes and CNPC are the top 5 manufacturers of industry, and they had a more than 55% combined market share.

In 2020, the global Surfactant for EOR market size was USD 185.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 277.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Surfactant for EOR Market are Stepan, Nalco Champion, BASF, GE(Baker Hughes), Solvay, DuPont, Clariant, Schlumberger, Shell Chemicals, Huntsman, Halliburton, Oil Chem Technologies, Akzonobel, CNPC

Surfactant for EOR Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Anionic Sulfonate, Anionic Carboxylate, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Surfactant for EOR market is the incresing use of Surfactant for EOR in Onshore, Offshore and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Surfactant for EOR market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

