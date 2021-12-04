Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Aerie Pharmaceuticals, DWTI & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market Insights In 2021 : [99 Pages Report] Rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 is a protein that in humans is encoded by the ROCK2 gene. The protein encoded by this gene is a serine/threonine kinase that regulates cytokinesis, smooth muscle contraction, the formation of actin stress fibers and focal adhesions, and the activation of the c-fos serum response element. This protein, which is an isozyme of ROCK1, is a target for the small GTPase Rho.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share more than 50%, It was followed by Asia-Pacific with 35%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals and DWTI are 2 players of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals hold about 60% market share.

The global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market size is projected to reach USD 669.1 million by 2027, from USD 176.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2021-2027.

The global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Leading key players of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 Market are Aerie Pharmaceuticals, DWTI

AN-3485, KL-01045, AT-13148, TRX-101, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 market is the incresing use of Rho Associated Protein Kinase 2 in Glaucoma, Fibrosis, Spinal Cord, Immune Therapy, Others and other Industries

