Shin Guards Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Nike, Adidas, Puma & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Shin Guards Market Insights In 2021 : [128 Pages Report] A Shin Guard or shin pad is a piece of equipment worn on the front of a player’s shin to protect them from injury. These are commonly used in sports including association football (soccer), baseball, ice hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby, cricket, and other sports. This is due to either being required by the rules/laws of the sport or worn voluntarily by the participants for protective measures.

In the industry, the key players include Nike, Adidas, Puma, Select Sport, G-Form, Champion Sports, Uhlsport and Macron, etc. Nike profits most, while Adidas and Puma ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 28%, 19% and 9%.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Soccer Shin Guards market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Soccer Shin Guards.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of Soccer Shin Guards, including Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, Polyurethane, Foam Rubber and Others. And Carbon Fiber is the main type for Soccer Shin Guards, and the Carbon Fiber get 32% of global sales volume.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shin Guards Market

In 2020, the global Shin Guards market size was USD 225 million and it is expected to reach USD 277.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.0% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Shin Guards Market are Nike, Adidas, Puma, Select Sport, G-Form, Champion Sports, Uhlsport, Macron, Diadora, Franklin Sports, Champro, Under Armour, Vizari

The opportunities for Shin Guards in recent future is the global demand for Shin Guards Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Shin Guards Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, Polyurethane, Foam Rubber, Others (Plastic, Metal, etc.)

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Shin Guards market is the incresing use of Shin Guards in Men, Women, Kids and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Shin Guards market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

