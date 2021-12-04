Ferric Chloride Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Kemira, Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem(Wanhua) & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Ferric Chloride Market Insights In 2021 : [120 Pages Report] Ferric chloride also called as iron chloride is a commodity chemical which is rarely observed in its natural form. Ferric chloride is extensively used as a flocculants in water treatment applications across the globe. Other applications of ferric chloride include its use in the production of printed circuit boards and as a catalyst in organic synthesis.

In this report, we mainly based on liquid to calculate, the 1 MT solid ferric chloride can be transferred into about 2 MT liquid ferric chloride here

Currently, there are some companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa that can produce Ferric Chloride products. The main market players are Kemira, Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem (Wanhua), Feracid, SIDRA Wasserchemie, Basic Chemical Industries, Chemifloc, Saf Sulphur Company, BASF, AguaChem Ltd, Al-Kout and Swedish Jordanian Chemicals, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ferric Chloride Market

In 2020, the global Ferric Chloride market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Ferric Chloride Market are Kemira, Tessenderlo Group, BorsodChem(Wanhua), Feracid, SIDRA Wasserchemie, Basic Chemical Industries, Chemifloc, Saf Sulphur Company, BASF, AguaChem Ltd, Al-Kout, Swedish Jordanian Chemicals

The opportunities for Ferric Chloride in recent future is the global demand for Ferric Chloride Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Ferric Chloride Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Liquid Ferric Chloride, Solid Ferric Chloride

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ferric Chloride market is the incresing use of Ferric Chloride in Water and Sewage Treatment Industry, Metal Surface Treatment Industry, PCB Industry, Pigment Industry, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ferric Chloride market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

