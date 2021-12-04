Sodium Bicarbonate Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Solvay, Church & Dwight, Natural Soda & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Insights In 2021 : [142 Pages Report] Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc.

Solvay and Church & Dwight, the industry’s leading producers, accounted for 24.44% and 13.08% of revenues respectively. By region, the U.S. has the highest share of income, at about 31.5 percent in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market

In 2020, the global Sodium Bicarbonate market size was USD 1665.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 1761.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.8% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Sodium Bicarbonate Market are Solvay, Church & Dwight, Natural Soda, Novacarb, Tata Chemicals, FMC Corporation, Natrium Products, Tosoh Corporation, Asahi, Inner Mongolia Yuanxing, Yuhua Chemical, Qingdao Soda Ash, Haohua Honghe Chemical, Hailian Sanyii, Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry, Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical, Shandong Haihua Group, Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical, Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical, Lianyungang Doda Ash, Xuyue

The opportunities for Sodium Bicarbonate in recent future is the global demand for Sodium Bicarbonate Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Sodium Bicarbonate Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Technical grade, Medical grade, Food grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Sodium Bicarbonate market is the incresing use of Sodium Bicarbonate in Feed Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemicals Industry, Flue Gas Treatment, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Sodium Bicarbonate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

