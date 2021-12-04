Potassium Formate Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (OXEA Corporation, NASi, ClearWater & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Potassium Formate Market Insights In 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Potassium formate (CHO2K) is the potassium salt of formic acid. With a molar mass of 84.12 g/mol, this highly water-soluble product has many industrial applications, including heat transfer, de-icing, and as a brine for use in oilfield applications such as drilling and completion operations. Potassium formate also can be used as reduce agent for the production of printing and dyeing, and as intermediate in the manufacturing of potassium diformate.

In the U.S. market, major manufacturers include Oxea Corporation, Nasi, Clearwater, Themark, Hawkins, Advantage MUD Systems, and Casco.

Solid Potassium Formate, Liquid Potassium Formate

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Potassium Formate market is the incresing use of Potassium Formate in Oil Field, Deicing Agent, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Potassium Formate market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

