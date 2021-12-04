December 4, 2021

Feeding Bottle Market Size In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Pigeon, Avent, NUK & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Feeding Bottle Market Insights In 2021 : [146 Pages Report] A feeding bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A feeding bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading six companies in the market occupies about 22% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown’s and Nuby.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Feeding Bottle Market

In 2020, the global Feeding Bottle market size was USD 1958.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 2800.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Feeding Bottle Market are Pigeon, Avent, NUK, Playtex, Dr. Brown’s, Nuby, Gerber, Evenflo, Born Free, Lansinoh, Nip, Bobo, Ivory, MAM, Rhshine Babycare, Lovi, US Baby, Rikang, Goodbaby, Medela, Babisil, Tommee Tippee, Piyo Piyo, Amama

The opportunities for Feeding Bottle in recent future is the global demand for Feeding Bottle Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Feeding Bottle Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

  • Glass Feeding Bottle, Plastic Feeding Bottle, Other type

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Feeding Bottle market is the incresing use of Feeding Bottle in 0-6 Months Babies, 6-18 Months Babies, Other and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Feeding Bottle market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

