Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Layn, Martin Bauer Group, Skyherb & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market Insights In 2021 : [132 Pages Report] Rhodiola rosea (commonly golden root, rose root, roseroot, western roseroot, Aaron’s rod, Arctic root, king’s crown, lignum rhodium, orpin rose) is a perennial flowering plant in the family Crassulaceae.

Rhodiola rosea P.E. is derived from the root and rhizome of Rhodiola rosea. It has been traditionally used as a rare Chinese medicinal herb, and it has also been applied in Tibetan medicine.

Since the 1970s, the natural stocks of rhodiola rosea are continuously diminishing as a result of unregulated collection. According to the Red List, the plant is severely endangered and even threatened by extinction. Rhodiola rosea has been on the list of the rare plants of Siberia since 1980 and the plant needs government protection.

In the face of declining availability of the natural supply, rhodiola rosea P.E. will continue in the state that production behind demand. And the price will continue to rise for some time.

At present, the major manufacturers of rhodiola rosea P.E. are Layn, Huisong Pharmaceuticals, Jinrui Natural Ingredients, Skyherb, Martin Bauer Group, etc. The top four companies occupied 27% of the total amount.

China is the dominate producer and exporter of rhodiola rosea P.E., with the production market share of 74%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market

In 2020, the global Rhodiola Rosea P.E. market size was USD 33 million and it is expected to reach USD 38 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.7% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market are Layn, Martin Bauer Group, Skyherb, Acetar Bio-Tech, Shaanxi Jintai, Gansu Xinhuikang, Bioland, Jinrui Natural Ingredients, Anhui Kunda Biological, Wagott, Huisong Pharmaceuticals, Xi’an GreenMan, Yuensun Biological Technology, Xi’an Hao Tian, Xi’an Gaoyuan

The opportunities for Rhodiola Rosea P.E. in recent future is the global demand for Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Rhodiola Rosea P.E. Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Rosavin, Salidroside

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Rhodiola Rosea P.E. market is the incresing use of Rhodiola Rosea P.E. in Cosmetics, Health Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Rhodiola Rosea P.E. market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

