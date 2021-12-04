Heart Lung Machine Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (LivaNova (Sorin), Getinge (Maquet), Medtronic & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Heart Lung Machine Market Insights In 2021 : [111 Pages Report] Heart Lung Machines is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the “pump”, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 36%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33%. China, Japan and Korea are also important sales regions for artificial heart lung machines.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 57% of Artificial Heart Lung Machine and made more than 59% of revenue share. MAQUET followed as second produced about 18%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heart Lung Machine Market

In 2020, the global Heart Lung Machine market size was USD 282.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 351.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Heart Lung Machine Market are LivaNova (Sorin), Getinge (Maquet), Medtronic, Terumo CV Group, Braile Biomedica, Tianjin Medical

The opportunities for Heart Lung Machine in recent future is the global demand for Heart Lung Machine Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Heart Lung Machine Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Single Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine, Double Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Heart Lung Machine market is the incresing use of Heart Lung Machine in Cardiac Surgery, Lung Transplant Operation, Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment, Other and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Heart Lung Machine market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

