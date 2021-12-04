Epichlorohydrin Market Demand In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Epichlorohydrin Market Insights In 2021 : [137 Pages Report] Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a clear colorless liquid with an irritating chloroform-like odor. It is a highly reactive organochlorine compound and is used in the production of glycerol, plastics, epoxy glues and resins, and elastomers. In contact with water, epichlorohydrin hydrolyzes to 3-MCPD, a carcinogen found in food. Epichlorohydrin is readily biodegradable and is not expected to persist in the environment. Epichlorohydrin has a low potential to bioaccumulate, and is not expected to adsorb to soil or sediment. In water, epichlorohydrin will be rapidly broken down by both biological and non-biological mechanisms. In air, epichlorohydrin will rapidly dissipate and break down. In the case of soil exposure, epichlorohydrin will mostly remain in groundwater rather than soil particulates, and will be rapidly degraded.

ECH was first described in 1848 and was isolated during studies on reactions between glycerol and gaseous hydrogen chloride.

ECH is classified by several international health research agencies and groups as a probable or likely human carcinogen in humans. Prolonged oral consumption of high levels of epichlorohydrin could result in stomach problems and an increased risk of cancer.

World of Epichlorohydrin production presents two characteristics: one is less production countries and regions, and regional development imbalance, China, the United States, Germany, Japan and China’s Taiwan region total production capacity of more than 85% of the world’s total production capacity. The second is capacity more concentrated, and the world more than 50% of capacity is concentrated in Dow (Dow) chemistry, Shandong Haili, Solvay (Solvay), Formosa Plastics and other minority several companies.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Epichlorohydrin Market

In 2020, the global Epichlorohydrin market size was USD million and it is expected to reach xx USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of xx% between 2021 and 2027

Leading key players of Epichlorohydrin Market are Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals, Jiangsu Haixing, Dongying Liancheng

The opportunities for Epichlorohydrin in recent future is the global demand for Epichlorohydrin Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Epichlorohydrin Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Above 99.9%, 99.8%~99.9%, 99.5%~99.8%

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Epichlorohydrin market is the incresing use of Epichlorohydrin in Epoxy Resins, Synthetic Glycerin, Epichlorohydrin Rubber and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Epichlorohydrin market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

