Auto Leasing Market Insights In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Enterprise, Hertz, Avis Budget Group & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Auto Leasing Market Insights In 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

Geographically, North America is the giant player who represents more than 40% of the global market, followed by Europe, representing approximately a quarter market shares.

Among the APAC regions, China domains the car rental & leasing market, with the market share of 58%.

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands—Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Auto Leasing Market

The research report studies the Auto Leasing market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

The global Auto Leasing market size is projected to reach USD 113820 million by 2027, from USD 76350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Auto Leasing Scope and Segment

The global Auto Leasing market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auto Leasing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Auto Leasing Market are Enterprise, Hertz, Avis Budget Group, Europcar, Sixt, ALD Automotive, Localiza, Movida, CAR Inc., Unidas, Goldcar, Fox Rent A Car, Advantage Rent A Car, LeasePlan, ACE Rent A Car, eHi Car Services, U-Save, Yestock Auto

The opportunities for Auto Leasing in recent future is the global demand for Auto Leasing Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Auto Leasing Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Short-term Rental, Long-term Rental, Finance Leasing

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Auto Leasing market is the incresing use of Auto Leasing in Airport, Off-airport and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Auto Leasing market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

