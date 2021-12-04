Depyrogenation Tunnels Market Analysis In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Bosch, IMA, B+S & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Depyrogenation Tunnels Market Insights In 2021 : [120 Pages Report] Depyrogenation tunnels are used in pharmaceutical filling lines to sterilize glass containers before they are aseptically filled. These tunnels use unidirectional hot air at temperatures up to 600° F (350° C) and can be used to sterilize and depyrogenate glass vials, ampoules, and cartridges

Bosch, IMA, B+S, Romaco and Steriline are the top 5 manufacturters of Depyrogenation Tunnels, with about 76% market shares.

The global production is concentrated in Europe, USA and China. Europe accounts about 50% share of the global production, followed by USA and China.

In 2020, the global Depyrogenation Tunnels market size was USD 422.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 466.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.3% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Depyrogenation Tunnels Market are Bosch, IMA, B+S, Romaco, Steriline, PennTech, Optima (Inova), TRUKING, CHINASUN, JIANGSU YONGHE, SIEG, TOTAL-PACKING

Depyrogenation Tunnels Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Heated Air Circulating Depyrogenation Tunnels, Infrared Radiant Depyrogenation Tunnels

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Depyrogenation Tunnels market is the incresing use of Depyrogenation Tunnels in Ampoules, Penicillin Bottle, Syringes, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Depyrogenation Tunnels market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

