Grouting Material Market Scope In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Sika, Fosroc, LATICRETE & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Grouting Material Market Insights In 2021 : [145 Pages Report] Grouting material is a flowable plastic material and should have negligible shrinkage to fill the gap or voids completely and should remain stable without cracking, de-lamination or crumbling.

Injection grouting is a process of filling the cracks, voids or honeycombs under pressure in concrete or masonry structural members for repairing of cracks, strengthening of damaged concrete or masonry structural members.

Sika, Fosroc, LATICRETE, Custom Building Products and ITW Wind Group are the top five of global Grouting Material industry, with about 40% market shares.

Global grouting material manufacturers are mainly in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific. North America grouting material production took 32% of globe. Europe and China production separately took 21% and 11%. Asia Pacific grouting material production took 24%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grouting Material Market

In 2020, the global Grouting Material market size was USD 6595.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 8689.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.6% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Grouting Material Market are Sika, Fosroc, LATICRETE, Custom Building Products, ITW Wind Group, GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei, CICO Technologies (CTL), Ambex Concrete Technologies, Five Star Products, Jinqi Chemical Group, Fischer Spezialbaustoffe, Nanjiang, A.W. Cook Cement Products, Psiquartz, TCC Materials, DMAR, Roundjoy, CETCO (Minerals Technologies), Sobute New Materials

The opportunities for Grouting Material in recent future is the global demand for Grouting Material Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18804964

Grouting Material Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Urethane Based Grout, Epoxy Based Grouts, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Grouting Material market is the incresing use of Grouting Material in Mining Industry, Traffic Industry, Water Conservancy Industry, Construction Industry, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Grouting Material market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18804964

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Anti-static Agents Market In 2021

Airlaid Paper Market In 2021