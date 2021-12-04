Sesame Oil Market Status In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang, Kadoya & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Sesame Oil Market Insights In 2021 : [130 Pages Report] Sesame oil is an edible vegetable oil derived from sesame seeds. Sesame seed oil is also used in the production of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics as well as a massage oil.

Sesame oil is unique in that it has one of the highest concentrations of omega-6 fatty acids. At the same time, sesame oil contains the natural antioxidants sesamol and sesamin which help preserve the oil for long periods of time. Sesame oil is the only oil which has a high percentage of polyunsaturated fatty acids and also keeps at room temperature.

The market concentration of sesame oil is not high, the top players cover Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang, Kadoya, Shandong Ruifu, Lee Kum Kee, Thiagarajan Agro Products and China Agri-Industries etc., which are playing important roles in global Sesame Seed Oil market. The Top 3 players (Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang and Kadoya) in global market value was 18%, while the share of top 5 players (Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang, Takemoto Oil & Fat Kadoya and Shandong Ruifu) was 24%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sesame Oil Market

In 2020, the global Sesame Oil market size was USD 3849.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 5412.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Sesame Oil Market are Wilmar International, Anhui Yanzhuang, Kadoya, Shandong Ruifu, Lee Kum Kee, China Agri-Industries, Shandong Luhua Group, Shanghai Totole Food, BGG, Takemoto Oil & Fat, Henan Dingzhi, Kuki Sangyo, Flavor Full, Chee Seng Oil Factory, Thiagarajan Agro Products, Dipasa, Yamada Sesame Oil, Iwai Sesame Oil

The opportunities for Sesame Oil in recent future is the global demand for Sesame Oil Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18804976

Sesame Oil Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

White Sesame Oil, Black Sesame Oil, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Sesame Oil market is the incresing use of Sesame Oil in Food Industry, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic and Personal Care, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Sesame Oil market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18804976

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Alkaline Battery Market In 2021

Denim Fabric Market In 2021