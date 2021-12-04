Electron Microscope Market Outlook 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, FEI, JEOL & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Electron Microscope Market Insights In 2021 : [118 Pages Report] The electron microscope is a type of microscope that uses a beam of electrons to create an image of the specimen. It is capable of much higher magnifications and has a greater resolving power than a light microscope, allowing it to see much smaller objects in finer detail. They are large, expensive pieces of equipment, generally standing alone in a small, specially designed room and requiring trained personnel to operate them.

Key industry players in the global microscopy market are Hitachi High Technologies Corporation (Japan), FEI Co. (USA), JEOL (USA), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Tescan (Česká), Phenom-World (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (USA), Advantest Corp (Japan),and Delong Group (USA). The top 3 company are Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, FEI and JEOL, with about 77% market shares.

Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of ~ 36% of the global electron microscopy market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electron Microscope Market

In 2020, the global Electron Microscope market size was USD 784.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 1251.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electron Microscope Market are Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, FEI, JEOL, Carl Zeiss AG, Tescan, a.s, Phenom-World B.V（NTS Group）, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Advantest Corp, Delong Group

The opportunities for Electron Microscope in recent future is the global demand for Electron Microscope Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electron Microscope Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

Electron Microscopy (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electron Microscope market is the incresing use of Electron Microscope in Electronics & Semiconductors, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Steel or Other Metals, Others and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electron Microscope market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

