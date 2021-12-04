December 4, 2021

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Emerging Trends In 2021 : Top Key Manufacturers (AkzoNobel, Axalta, Tiger & More) with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Insights In 2021 : [128 Pages Report] A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. Consumer appliance coatings mainly contain epoxy, epoxy PE hybrid and thermoplastic.

The consumer appliance coatings industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in globe and high-end products are mainly from America and Europe. Consumer appliance coatings production mainly focuses on Asia-Pacific, taking about 42% of global market, followed by the Europe with about 25% share. The main market players are PPG, AkzoNobel, Axalta, Tiger, Sherwin-Williams and Valspar.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Consumer Appliance Coatings Market

In 2020, the global Consumer Appliance Coatings market size was USD 1510.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 1618.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.1% between 2021 and 2027

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Consumer Appliance Coatings Market are AkzoNobel, Axalta, Tiger, PPG, Jotun, Valspar, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint, Surpass, Meijia, Huaguang, Kinte, Huacai

The opportunities for Consumer Appliance Coatings in recent future is the global demand for Consumer Appliance Coatings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027):

  • Epoxy Coating, Epoxy PE Hybrid Coating, Other

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Consumer Appliance Coatings market is the incresing use of Consumer Appliance Coatings in Refrigeration, Large Cooking Appliance, Home Laundry, Other and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Consumer Appliance Coatings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

