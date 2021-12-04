Blockchain Technology Market Outlook 2021 Pricing Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2030

Blockchain mechanism makes information immutable on the network. The capability of blockchain technology, to accommodate immutability of data, will motivate end users to accelerate adoption over the forecast period. As a result, by the end of the forecast period, the global blockchain technology market value is estimated to grow more than 35 times its value in 2019. The global market is projected to offer an incremental opportunity worth more than US$ 55 Bn in the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways of Blockchain Technology Market Study

Blockchain platforms will offer the most lucrative opportunities for revenue generation, among all the blockchain technology-based solutions

Blockchain-based supply chain management is the primary use case in the global market, followed by decentralized finance

Large enterprises will continue being the primary contributors to the growth of the blockchain technology market on a global scale

BFSI industry is the primary contributor to market growth with transportation and logistics industries following suit

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2413

“Blockchain infrastructure setup demands inherent complexities. Since the technology has not achieved commercialization on a global level, the demand for middleware solutions for integration, analytics and correlation, along with governance and security, is likely to rise among technology procurers,” says the FMI analyst.

Blockchain Technology Market Outlook & Key Findings

Creative adaption of blockchain widens scope in retail, oil and gas, and transport and logistics

Close 60% of Luxury brands deploy blockchain technology to prevent counterfeiting

Blockchain technology adoption doubled in transportation and logistics during COVID-19 period

Global blockchain technology market likely to grow at over 50% in 2020

Discover more about report analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Request for [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2413

Competition Landscape of Blockchain Technology Market

The blockchain technology market has a handful of well-established companies. Some of these market leaders include,

IBM

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Oracle

Bitfury Group Limited

Cegeka

Earthport PLC

Guardtime

The following promising players are estimated to lead the innovation of blockchain technology over the coming years:

CONSENSYS

PixelPlex

LimeChain

Accubits Technologies

SoluLab

Blockchain Technology Market: Segmentation

The global blockchain technology market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Applications

Middleware

Blockchain Platforms

Use Case

Supply Chain Management

Digital Identity

Payments and Money

Trading, Commerce and Exchange

Smart Contracts

Decentralized Finance

Others (Voting, Property Records etc.)

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and e-commerce

Hospitality and Travel

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Food and Beverage, Real Estate etc.)

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2413

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends

4. Key Success Factors

5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6. Global Blockchain Technology Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

7. Market Background

Contact Us: