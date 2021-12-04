CBD Oil Market – Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Revolutionary Opportunities 2031

The global sales of CBD oils are expected to total US$ 284.2 Mn in 2021. Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the CBD oil market to grow at an exponential compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. Increasing use of CBD oil in production of animal feed and emerging scope for application in food and beverage industry are the key trends shaping CBD oil market.

The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the CBD Oil Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

The team of researchers at Future Business Insights are focussing on research and market study to produce different CBD Oil Market forecasts and predictions at both national and international levels. They have considered several leads of information pertaining to the industry like market figures and merger estimations to assess and produce reliable and informative insights on the CBD Oil Market.

Key Players

CV Sciences, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Canntrust, Tilray, and Kazmira LLC are the top companies operating in the market.

Segmentation

The report provides insights on the important highlights and current trends prevailing in the market. This helps the readers to gain a deeper understanding and form an unbiased opinion on the market. Numerous segmentations have been provided for this market based on:

Product Type:

Hemp Oil

Marijuana Oil

Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages Gummies Chewing Gums Chocolate bars Candies Beverages Dairy Products Bakery Products Snacks

Cosmetics

Others

Distribution Channel:

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

