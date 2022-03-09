Ballistic Protection Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ballistic Protection Materials play a vital role in offering protection and safety against explosive chemicals, bullets, mortars, falling glass materials, mines, and other hazardous materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballistic Protection Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ballistic Protection Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ballistic Protection Materials market was valued at 9151.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poly-ethylene (PE) Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Protection Materials include Honeywell International Inc., FY-Composites Oy, TEIJIN LIMITED, BAE Systems, Koninklijke Ten Cate nv., DowDuPont, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, ArmorSource LLC and Ceradyne, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ballistic Protection Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Poly-ethylene (PE) Based

Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Body Armour

Helmets

Face Protection

Vehicle Armour

Others

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ballistic Protection Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ballistic Protection Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell International Inc.

FY-Composites Oy

TEIJIN LIMITED

BAE Systems

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv.

DowDuPont

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

ArmorSource LLC

Ceradyne, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ballistic Protection Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ballistic Protection Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ballistic Protection Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ballistic Protection Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Protection Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Protection Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Protection Materials Players in Global Market

