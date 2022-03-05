Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical are rigid packagaing materials used for pharmaceutical industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical in global, including the following market information:
- Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical include Amcor, Amcor, Berry Global, Garresheimer, WestRock and Corning Shong Pharmaceutical Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic
- Metal
- Paper
- Glass
- Others
Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical Tools & Equipment
- Generic Drugs
- Branded Drugs
Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Garresheimer
- WestRock
- Corning Shong Pharmaceutical Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Product Type
