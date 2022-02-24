Sleeve Label Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Labels are made of different types of material, such as cloth, film, paper, and plastic and have different features, such as in-mold and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Sleeve labels hold a minimal percentage in the global label market, but because of their various advantages, such as 360-degree coverage, we expect the sleeve label market to grow rapidly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sleeve Label in global, including the following market information:

Global Sleeve Label Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sleeve Label Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sleeve Label companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sleeve Label market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heat Shrink Label Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sleeve Label include Avery Dennison, Amcor, CCL Industries, Clondalkin, Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamaki, Intertape Polymer, Klockner Pentaplast and The DOW Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sleeve Label manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sleeve Label Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sleeve Label Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heat Shrink Label

Stretch Label

ROSO Label

RF Sleeve Label

Other

Global Sleeve Label Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sleeve Label Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Commodities

Home and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Sleeve Label Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sleeve Label Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sleeve Label revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sleeve Label revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sleeve Label sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sleeve Label sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Avery Dennison

Amcor

CCL Industries

Clondalkin

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamaki

Intertape Polymer

Klockner Pentaplast

The DOW Chemical Company

Macfarlane

SleeveCo

Berry Plastics

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Karlville Development

Hood Packaging

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sleeve Label Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sleeve Label Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sleeve Label Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sleeve Label Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sleeve Label Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sleeve Label Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sleeve Label Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sleeve Label Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sleeve Label Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sleeve Label Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sleeve Label Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sleeve Label Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sleeve Label Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeve Label Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sleeve Label Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeve Label Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sleeve Label Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Heat Shrink Label

4.1.3 Stretch Label

