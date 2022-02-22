February 22, 2022

Global High Performance Polymers Sales Market Report 2021

The Global High-performance Polymers Market is expected to grow by $ 4.76 BN during 2021-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period

 

The global High Performance Polymers market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Polymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

 

 

Segment by Type

 

  • Fluoro Polymer
  • Liquid Crystal Polymers
  • Polyamides
  • Polyimides
  • Polyketone

 

Segment by Application

 

  • Construction
  • Printing Inks
  • Elastomers
  • Textiles
  • Water Treatment
  • Packaging
  • Others

 

The High Performance Polymers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the High Performance Polymers market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

 

By Company

 

  • Celanese
  • Daikin
  • Evonik
  • Solvay
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Arkema
  • DIC
  • DowDuPont
  • Kuraray
  • RTP
  • SABIC
  • Unitika

Table of content

1 High Performance Polymers Market Overview
1.1 High Performance Polymers Product Scope
1.2 High Performance Polymers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Polymers Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Fluoro Polymer
1.2.3 Liquid Crystal Polymers
1.2.4 Polyamides
1.2.5 Polyimides
1.2.6 Polyketone
1.3 High Performance Polymers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Polymers Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Printing Inks
1.3.4 Elastomers
1.3.5 Textiles
1.3.6 Water Treatment
1.3.7 Packaging
1.3.8 Others
1.4 High Performance Polymers Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global High Performance Polymers Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global High Performance Polymers Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global High Performance Polymers Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 High Performance Polymers Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global High Performance Polymers Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global High Performance Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global High Performance Polymers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global High Performance Polymers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

