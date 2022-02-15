February 15, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud/SaaS/Web Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services include Zoho, Intuit, Brightpearl, Sage, Freshbooks, Xero, SAP, FinancialForce and Tipalti, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Cloud/SaaS/Web Based
  • Installed

Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprise
  • Other

Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Zoho
  • Intuit
  • Brightpearl
  • Sage
  • Freshbooks
  • Xero
  • SAP
  • FinancialForce
  • Tipalti
  • PaySimple
  • Acclivity Group
  • KashFlow Software
  • Araize
  • Micronetics
  • Norming Software
  • Yat Software

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Accounts Payable Outsourcing Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

