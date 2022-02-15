Traffic Managements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Managements in Global, including the following market information:

Global Traffic Managements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Traffic Managements market was valued at 39670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 117880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Traffic Managements include IBM Corporation, GE Transportation, Cisco Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Swarco, Siemens, TomTom, Thales Group and Cubic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Traffic Managements companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Traffic Managements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Managements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Others

Global Traffic Managements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Traffic Managements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Info-mobility

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Others

Global Traffic Managements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Traffic Managements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Traffic Managements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Traffic Managements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

GE Transportation

Cisco Systems

Kapsch TrafficCom

Swarco

Siemens

TomTom

Thales Group

Cubic

Cellint Traffic Solution

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

Enjoyor

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Baokang Electronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Traffic Managements Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Traffic Managements Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Traffic Managements Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Traffic Managements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Traffic Managements Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Traffic Managements Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Traffic Managements Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Traffic Managements Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Managements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Traffic Managements Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Managements Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Managements Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Managements Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Traffic Mana

