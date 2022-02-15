Traffic Managements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Traffic Managements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Traffic Managements in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Traffic Managements Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Traffic Managements market was valued at 39670 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 117880 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Traffic Managements include IBM Corporation, GE Transportation, Cisco Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Swarco, Siemens, TomTom, Thales Group and Cubic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Traffic Managements companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Traffic Managements Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Traffic Managements Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
- Freeway Management System
- Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
- Advanced Public Transportation System
- Others
Global Traffic Managements Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Traffic Managements Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Info-mobility
- Urban Traffic
- Inter-Urban
- Parking Management
- Others
Global Traffic Managements Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Traffic Managements Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Traffic Managements revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Traffic Managements revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM Corporation
- GE Transportation
- Cisco Systems
- Kapsch TrafficCom
- Swarco
- Siemens
- TomTom
- Thales Group
- Cubic
- Cellint Traffic Solution
- Fujitsu
- Q-Free
- Imtech
- Kyosan Electric
- SICE
- Iteris
- Peek traffic
- E-Hualu
- China ITS (Holdings)
- Enjoyor
- Datang Telecom
- Wantong Technology
- Hisense TransTech
- China Shipping Network Technology
- Dahua Technology
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Baokang Electronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Traffic Managements Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Traffic Managements Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Traffic Managements Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Traffic Managements Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Traffic Managements Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Traffic Managements Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Traffic Managements Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Traffic Managements Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Traffic Managements Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Traffic Managements Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Managements Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Traffic Managements Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Traffic Managements Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Traffic Mana
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Traffic Managements Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Traffic Managements Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
China Traffic Managements Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Southeast Asia Traffic Managements Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast