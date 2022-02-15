UAV Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UAV Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global UAV Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global UAV Software market was valued at 1387.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8594.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Core Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UAV Software include Airware Inc, 3D Robotics, DreamHammer Inc, Drone Volt, DroneDeploy Inc, Esri, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk Inc and SenseFly and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UAV Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UAV Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global UAV Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Core Software

Auxiliary Software

Global UAV Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global UAV Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Civilian

Global UAV Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global UAV Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UAV Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UAV Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airware Inc

3D Robotics

DreamHammer Inc

Drone Volt

DroneDeploy Inc

Esri

Pix4D SA

PrecisionHawk Inc

SenseFly

Skyward IO Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UAV Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UAV Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UAV Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UAV Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UAV Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UAV Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UAV Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UAV Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 UAV Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies UAV Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UAV Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 UAV Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UAV Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global UAV Software Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Core Software

4.1.3 Auxiliary Sof

