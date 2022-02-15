3D Printing Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3D Printing Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing Technology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global 3D Printing Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Printing Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing Technology include Stratasys, Arcam AB, 3D Systems, Protolabs, Materialise, ExOne GmbH, EOS GmbH, SLM Solutions and Concept Laser and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Printing Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Printing Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal
- Polymer
- Ceramics
- Others
Global 3D Printing Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical
- Aerospace
- Education
- Others
Global 3D Printing Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 3D Printing Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3D Printing Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3D Printing Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Stratasys
- Arcam AB
- 3D Systems
- Protolabs
- Materialise
- ExOne GmbH
- EOS GmbH
- SLM Solutions
- Concept Laser
- Ultimaker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Printing Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Printing Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Printing Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Printing Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Printing Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Printing Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Printing Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Printing Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 3D Printing Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing Technology Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
