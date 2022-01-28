January 28, 2022

Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

13 hours ago grandresearchstore

Fire retarding hydraulic fluids are specially formulated lubricants that are more difficult to ignite and do not propagate a flame from an ignition source.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid in global, including the following market information:

 

 

  • Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid market was valued at 1777.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2388 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HFA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid include Quaker Houghton, Eastman, ExxonMobil, BP, Total, Shell, Chevron, Lanxess and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • HFA
  • HFB
  • HFC
  • HFD

 

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Metallurgy
  • Mining
  • Marine/Offshore
  • Aviation
  • Others

 

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Quaker Houghton
  • Eastman
  • ExxonMobil
  • BP
  • Total
  • Shell
  • Chevron
  • Lanxess
  • BASF
  • American Chemical Technologies
  • Idemitsu
  • MORESCO
  • Wuhan Jiesheng
  • Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Players in Global Market

