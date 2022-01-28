Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fire retarding hydraulic fluids are specially formulated lubricants that are more difficult to ignite and do not propagate a flame from an ignition source.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid market was valued at 1777.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2388 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HFA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid include Quaker Houghton, Eastman, ExxonMobil, BP, Total, Shell, Chevron, Lanxess and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HFA

HFB

HFC

HFD

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy

Mining

Marine/Offshore

Aviation

Others

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fire Retarding Hydraulic Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quaker Houghton

Eastman

ExxonMobil

BP

Total

Shell

Chevron

Lanxess

BASF

American Chemical Technologies

Idemitsu

MORESCO

Wuhan Jiesheng

Sinopec

