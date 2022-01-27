Metal Target Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sputtering is the process of forming a thin film when the object is attached to the target substrate by the sputtering and scattering, and the sputtering target is the material for high-speed particle bombardment. Metal Target Materials are kinds of sputtering targets and this report studies the Metal Target Material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Target Material in Global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Target Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Target Material market was valued at 3062.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5165 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Copper Target Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Target Material include Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Sumitomo Chemical, ULVAC and Grikin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Target Material companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Target Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Target Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Copper Target Material

Aluminum Target Material

Tantalum Target Material

Titanium Target Material

Global Metal Target Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Metal Target Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Solar Energy

LCD Flat Panel Display

Global Metal Target Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Metal Target Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Target Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Target Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Materion (Heraeus)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Praxair

Plansee

Hitachi Metals

Honeywell

Sumitomo Chemical

ULVAC

Grikin

TOSOH

Ningbo Jiangfeng

Heesung

Luvata

Acetron

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

Advantec

Angstrom Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Target Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Target Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Target Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Target Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Target Material Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Target Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Target Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Target Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Target Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Metal Target Material Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Target Material Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Target Material Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Target Material Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

