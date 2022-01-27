Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant is a kind of crude oil additive, it can change greatly in the little amount of crude oil in paraffin wax crystal morphology, interface state and rheological properties of change system, reduce the freezing point and viscosity of crude oil, improve crude oil in oil production, gathering, storage, etc. The quality and efficiency of operation, improve product performance, widen the cutting width of the refining of crude oil fractions, improve the economic benefit and resources utilization.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant in global, including the following market information:

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market was valued at 625.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 772.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymeric Depressant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant include Evonik, Clariant, Dow, BASF, Huntsman, Croda, Arkema Group, Baker Hughes and Flex-Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymeric Depressant

Surfactant Depressant

Compound Depressant

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crude Oil Transportation

Crude Oil Exploitation

Crude Oil Processing

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Clariant

Dow

BASF

Huntsman

Croda

Arkema Group

Baker Hughes

Flex-Chem

CNPC

Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Dongying Runke Petroleum Technology

Great Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Players in Global Market

