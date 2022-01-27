Cobalt-60 Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cobalt 60 is an isotope of cobalt. The radioactive source of cobalt 60 is widely used in agriculture, industry, medicine and other fields. It can be used for radiation breeding, stimulation of yield increase, radiation control of insect pests, food irradiation preservation and preservation, non-destructive inspection, radiation disinfection, Radiation processing, radiation treatment waste, thickness, density measurement and online automatic control, and radiotherapy for cancer and tumor.

At present, only a few countries in the world, such as Canada, China, and Russia, have cobalt 60 production capacity, and the international market has a bright future. In the mid-1950s the increasing demand for sterile single-use medical devices led to a rapid expansion in the use of gamma irradiation to sterilize products as the technology provided a very effective means of ensuring sterility. Since then the range of applications that benefit from Cobalt-60 irradiation has grown enormously. A diverse array of products are now routinely processed to improve their characteristics and to meet market requirements. Irradiation using Cobalt-60 is an international industry that positively impacts daily on the health and wellbeing of a large proportion of the world’s population.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt-60 in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt-60 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt-60 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Curie)

Global top five Cobalt-60 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt-60 market was valued at 276.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 391.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Specific Activity Cobalt-60 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt-60 include Bruce Power, Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation and Eckert & Ziegler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobalt-60 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt-60 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Curie)

Global Cobalt-60 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Specific Activity Cobalt-60

General Cobalt-60

Global Cobalt-60 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Curie)

Global Cobalt-60 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Devices

Medical Radiotherapy

Industrial

Other

Global Cobalt-60 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Curie)

Global Cobalt-60 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt-60 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt-60 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt-60 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Curie)

Key companies Cobalt-60 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bruce Power

Rosatom

China National Nuclear Corporation

Eckert & Ziegler

