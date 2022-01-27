Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Post-consumer resin (PCR) includes consumer packaging items such as plastic film, bottles, milk jugs, buckets, and also industrial packaging items such as IBC totes and poly drums. These items can be reprocessed into recycled plastic that’s used to make new products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Post Consumer Resin (PCR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Post Consumer Resin (PCR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) market was valued at 30530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 44280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Post Consumer Resin (PCR) include Far Eastern New Century, Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech, MBA Polymers, DAK Americas, Plastipak Holdings, Visy, Envision, Evergreen Plastics and Imerys Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Post Consumer Resin (PCR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PP

HDPE

LDPE

Others

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging and Consumer Goods

Construction

Textile Fiber or Clothing

Landscaping or Street Furniture

Other Uses

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Post Consumer Resin (PCR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Post Consumer Resin (PCR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Post Consumer Resin (PCR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Post Consumer Resin (PCR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Far Eastern New Century

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

MBA Polymers

DAK Americas

Plastipak Holdings

Visy

Envision

Evergreen Plastics

Imerys Group

Greentech

KW Plastics

Indorama Ventures (Custom Polymers PET)

Plastrec

Viridor

EFS Plastics

Vogt-Plastic

Biffa

St. Joseph Plastics

Plastic Forests

Tangent Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Post Consumer Resin (PCR) Companies

