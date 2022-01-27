Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nanoporous materials find several applications as catalyst, absorbent, adsorbent and ion exchangers and are also utilized in guest-host interaction, low dielectric constant mediate, and nano reactor. Moreover, nanoporous materials are also used in biomedical for decontamination and inhibiting bacteria; for filtration in hemodialysis; and for slowing drug release.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microporous and Mesoporous Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)

Global top five Microporous and Mesoporous Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials market was valued at 9047.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15070 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microporous Materials (Less than 2 nm) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microporous and Mesoporous Materials include Kuraray, BASF, Cabot Norit, Jacobi Carbons, Ingevity Corporation, Dow Corning, Wacker Chemicals, Shin-Etsu and Momentive Performance Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microporous and Mesoporous Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microporous Materials (Less than 2 nm)

Mesoporous Materials (2-50 nm)

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refining and Petrochemicals

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Control

Agriculture and Aquaculture

Food & Beverages

Industrial Processes

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)

Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microporous and Mesoporous Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microporous and Mesoporous Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microporous and Mesoporous Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Key companies Microporous and Mesoporous Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

BASF

Cabot Norit

Jacobi Carbons

Ingevity Corporation

Dow Corning

Wacker Chemicals

Shin-Etsu

Momentive Performance Materials

Honeywell International Inc?UOP?

Axens

CECA (Arkema)

Zeolyst

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Gelest

ADA-ES

Haycarb

Clariant

CHALCO

Huber

Zeochem AG

Porocel Industries

Grace Davison

Sumimoto

Boyce Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microporous and Mesoporous Materials Product Type

