Acrylic Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Acrylic Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 5630.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7183.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Adhesives include Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Reactive
- Other
Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical and Electronics
- Energy & Power
- Others
Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acrylic Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acrylic Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acrylic Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Acrylic Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- 3M
- Arkema
- H.B. Fuller
- Soken
- Nitto Denko
- Avery Dennison
- Tesa SE
- LG Chem
- Berry Plastics
- Jiangyin Shuanghua
- Xinfeng Group
- Sika AG
- DuPont
- Ashland
- Franklin International
- Huntsman
- Illinois Tool Works
- LORD Corporation
- Loxeal
- Mapei
- Huitian
- Pidilite Industries
- Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
