Acrylic Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic adhesives are adhesives manufactured using methacrylate and acrylate monomers as a major feedstock. Polymer mixtures are dissolved in methacrylate or acrylate monomer and the adhesive is produced as two different components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120586/global-acrylic-adhesives-market-2022-2028-887

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Acrylic Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Adhesives market was valued at 5630.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7183.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Adhesives include Henkel, 3M, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Soken, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, Tesa SE and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Reactive

Other

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Energy & Power

Others

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Acrylic Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Soken

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

Tesa SE

LG Chem

Berry Plastics

Jiangyin Shuanghua

Xinfeng Group

Sika AG

DuPont

Ashland

Franklin International

Huntsman

Illinois Tool Works

LORD Corporation

Loxeal

Mapei

Huitian

Pidilite Industries

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120586/global-acrylic-adhesives-market-2022-2028-887

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/