Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sterile gamma-irradiated 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is gamma-irradiated sterile IPA, which contains 70% USP-grade Isopropanol (Isopropyl Alcohol) and 30% USP-grade purified water.

70% isopropyl alcohol is used for disinfection of hands and equipment surface and surgical devices. 70 % isopropyl alcohol solution kills microorganisms by dissolving the plasma membrane of the cell wall. Plasma membrane of gram negative bacteria consist of thin layer of peptidoglycan that easily destroyed by the alcohol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA in global, including the following market information:

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Liters)

Global top five Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market was valued at 70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 108.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

16 oz Spray Bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA include STERIS Corporation, Decon Labs, Contec, Veltek Associates, Ecolab, Texwipe, AGMA Ltd and Filtration Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liters)

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

16 oz Spray Bottle

32 oz Spray Bottle

1 Gallon Bottle

Others

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liters)

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms

Other

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liters)

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Liters)

Key companies Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

STERIS Corporation

Decon Labs

Contec

Veltek Associates

Ecolab

Texwipe

AGMA Ltd

Filtration Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Product Type

