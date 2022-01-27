Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Carbon dioxide is a chemical compound composed of one carbon and two oxygen atoms. It is often referred to by its formula CO2. It is present in the Earth’s atmosphere at a low concentration and acts as a greenhouse gas. In its solid state, it is called dry ice. It is a major component of the carbon cycle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Carbon Dioxide (CO2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) market was valued at 5879.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8690.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

2N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) include Linde, Air Liquid, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Messer Group, India Glycols, SOL Group, Air Water and Hunan Kaimeite Gases and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Dioxide (CO2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

2N

2N-4N

Above 4N

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Medical

Metal

Others

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Dioxide (CO2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Dioxide (CO2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Dioxide (CO2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Dioxide (CO2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Linde

Air Liquid

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Messer Group

India Glycols

SOL Group

Air Water

Hunan Kaimeite Gases

Gulf Cryo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

