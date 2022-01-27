Graphite Fiber Felt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Graphite Fiber Felt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Felts are soft, flexible, high temperature refractory insulation materials, typically used in vacuum and protected atmosphere environments up to a temperature of 3000°C. Carbon and Graphite Felts are two main types of felt used in industries. They are produced when fibres are pressed, matted and condensed together. The firing temperature of carbon felt is usually about 800°C. After high temperature above 2000 ? in the vacuum or inert atmosphere, the carbon felt turned into graphite fiber felt. The carbon content is much higher than carbon felt, its 99% min.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fiber Felt in global, including the following market information:
- Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Graphite Fiber Felt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graphite Fiber Felt market was valued at 215.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 363.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PAN Graphite Felt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graphite Fiber Felt include SGL Carbon, Kureha Corporation, Nippon Carbon, Beijing Great Wall, Chemshine Carbon, CM Carbon, Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber, CFC Carbon and CeraMaterials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Graphite Fiber Felt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PAN Graphite Felt
- Rayon Graphite Felt
- Pitch Graphite Felt
Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Thermal Insulation Material
- Electrode Material
- Others
Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGL Carbon
- Kureha Corporation
- Nippon Carbon
- Beijing Great Wall
- Chemshine Carbon
- CM Carbon
- Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber
- CFC Carbon
- CeraMaterials
- Sinotek Materials
- Carbon Composites
- Cetech
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- AvCarb
- CGT Carbon
- Mersen
- HP Materials Solutions
