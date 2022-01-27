Graphite Fiber Felt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Felts are soft, flexible, high temperature refractory insulation materials, typically used in vacuum and protected atmosphere environments up to a temperature of 3000°C. Carbon and Graphite Felts are two main types of felt used in industries. They are produced when fibres are pressed, matted and condensed together. The firing temperature of carbon felt is usually about 800°C. After high temperature above 2000 ? in the vacuum or inert atmosphere, the carbon felt turned into graphite fiber felt. The carbon content is much higher than carbon felt, its 99% min.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graphite Fiber Felt in global, including the following market information:

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Graphite Fiber Felt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graphite Fiber Felt market was valued at 215.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 363.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PAN Graphite Felt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graphite Fiber Felt include SGL Carbon, Kureha Corporation, Nippon Carbon, Beijing Great Wall, Chemshine Carbon, CM Carbon, Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber, CFC Carbon and CeraMaterials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graphite Fiber Felt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PAN Graphite Felt

Rayon Graphite Felt

Pitch Graphite Felt

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Thermal Insulation Material

Electrode Material

Others

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Graphite Fiber Felt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Carbon

Kureha Corporation

Nippon Carbon

Beijing Great Wall

Chemshine Carbon

CM Carbon

Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber

CFC Carbon

CeraMaterials

Sinotek Materials

Carbon Composites

Cetech

Morgan Advanced Materials

AvCarb

CGT Carbon

Mersen

HP Materials Solutions

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graphite Fiber Felt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graphite Fiber Felt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graphite Fiber Felt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graphite Fiber Felt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graphite Fiber Felt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

