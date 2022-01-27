Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A precious metal is a rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical element of high economic value. Chemically, the precious metals tend to be less reactive than most elements. They are usually ductile and have a high lustre. The best known precious metals are the coinage metals, which are gold and silver. Although both have industrial uses, they are better known for their uses in art, jewelry, and coinage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes in global, including the following market information:

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Precious Metal Powders and Flakes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes market was valued at 3085.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3785.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes include TANAKA, Ames Goldsmith, DuPont, Technic, Johnson Matthey, Cermet, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, Fukuda and DOWA Hightech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precious Metal Powders and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

Others

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Others

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TANAKA

Ames Goldsmith

DuPont

Technic

Johnson Matthey

Cermet

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Fukuda

DOWA Hightech

Mitsui Kinzoku

CNMC Ningxia Orient

Shoei Chemical

Yamamoto Precious Metal

MEPCO

Shin Nihon Kakin

AG PRO Technology

Nonfemet

Tokuriki Honten

Ningbo Jingxin

Changgui Metal Powder

Yunnan Copper

Jiangsu Boqian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Global Market

