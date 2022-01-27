Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A precious metal is a rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical element of high economic value. Chemically, the precious metals tend to be less reactive than most elements. They are usually ductile and have a high lustre. The best known precious metals are the coinage metals, which are gold and silver. Although both have industrial uses, they are better known for their uses in art, jewelry, and coinage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
- Global top five Precious Metal Powders and Flakes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes market was valued at 3085.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3785.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes include TANAKA, Ames Goldsmith, DuPont, Technic, Johnson Matthey, Cermet, Tongling Nonferrous Metals, Fukuda and DOWA Hightech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Precious Metal Powders and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silver
- Palladium
- Platinum
- Gold
- Others
Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Photovoltaic
- Electronics
- Others
Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Precious Metal Powders and Flakes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TANAKA
- Ames Goldsmith
- DuPont
- Technic
- Johnson Matthey
- Cermet
- Tongling Nonferrous Metals
- Fukuda
- DOWA Hightech
- Mitsui Kinzoku
- CNMC Ningxia Orient
- Shoei Chemical
- Yamamoto Precious Metal
- MEPCO
- Shin Nihon Kakin
- AG PRO Technology
- Nonfemet
- Tokuriki Honten
- Ningbo Jingxin
- Changgui Metal Powder
- Yunnan Copper
- Jiangsu Boqian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Global Market
