Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

At room temperature, Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) is a colorless liquid with a foul odor. It is weakly acidic, heavier than water, insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene and ether. It has a stimulating effect on the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. At higher concentrations, it can paralyze the central nervous system. Applying on the skin can cause dermatitis and ulcers. Similar to phenol. It is corrosive and flammable. When exposed to open flames, high heat or contact with oxidants, there is a danger of causing explosion. In case of acid, hydrogen sulfide is decomposed. Mainly used in the synthesis of pesticides and medicines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) in global, including the following market information:

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) market was valued at 24 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98%-99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) include Sumitomo Seika, Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials and Nandadeep Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%-99%

Purity>99%

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Photoinitiator

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Seika

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Nandadeep Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

